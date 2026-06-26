Cossa dealt to Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth have acquired goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for the 23rd overall choice in Friday’s 2026 NHL Draft.

Detroit used the pick to select forward J.P. Hurlbert.

Cossa completed his fourth pro season in 2025-26 by appearing in 39 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, going 26-8-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average (fifth in the AHL), a .915 save percentage (sixth) and five shutouts (second). Cossa and Michal Postava shared the 2025-26 Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award as the Griffins allowed the fewest goals in the league in 2025-26.

In 123 career appearances in the AHL with the Griffins, the 23-year-old Cossa has a record of 70-33-18 with a 2.46 GAA, a .911 save percentage and eight shutouts. He appeared in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2025 and 2026.

Cossa made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on Dec. 9, 2024, stopping 12 of 14 shots faced at Buffalo to earn his first career win.

He was originally selected by Detroit in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.