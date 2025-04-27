Crunch can’t solve Levi as Amerks take 2-0 lead

Devon Levi made 35 saves for his first career postseason shutout, backstopping Rochester to a 4-0 win over Syracuse on Sunday afternoon.

The Americans lead the best-of-five North Division semifinal series, two games to none. Game 3 will be played Thursday night in Syracuse.

Kale Clague, who scored the winning goal for Rochester in the series opener on Friday, came back with a goal and two assists to lead the offense in Game 2.

Jiří Kulich added a goal and an assist, and Konsta Helenius and Isak Rosén also scored.

Levi, who led the AHL with seven shutouts during the regular season, made 29 of his 35 stops over the final two periods.

Brandon Halverson stopped 18 of 21 shots for Syracuse.

(Rochester leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2

Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – ROCHESTER 4, Syracuse 0

Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 4 – Sat., May 3 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern