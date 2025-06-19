Crunch captain Dumont announces retirement

Syracuse Crunch captain Gabriel Dumont has announced his retirement from professional hockey following a career that spanned 16 seasons and 912 regular-season and playoff games.

Dumont played seven seasons with the Crunch, serving as captain during the 2018-19 season and again from 2021 to 2025. He leaves tied for the franchise lead in Calder Cup Playoffs games played (41), fifth in both all-time scoring (210 points) and all-time goals (90) and tied for sixth in regular-season Crunch games played (290). Dumont also holds the franchise record with 20 game-winning goals; is one of only three players in Crunch history to score a series-clinching goal in overtime (2017 vs. St. John’s); and is one of only four players in Crunch history to record a Calder Cup Playoffs hat trick (2018 vs. Rochester).

Originally selected by Montreal in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumont played his first six seasons in the Canadiens organization, serving as their AHL team captain in Hamilton (2014-15) and St. John’s (2015-16). He served as a team captain in seven of his 16 seasons, and was also selected by the AHL to serve as captain of the Eastern Conference at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval.

The Degelis, Que., native skated in 747 regular-season games in the AHL with Hamilton, St. John’s, Syracuse and Iowa, totaling 202 goals and 257 assists for 459 points. He added 17 goals and 14 assists in 72 Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Crunch to an Eastern Conference championship in 2017.

Dumont also played 90 NHL games with Montreal, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and Minnesota, collecting four goals and nine points.