Crunch clinch berth in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Syracuse Crunch clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening.

The Crunch’s 5-3 win at Rochester, combined with Utica’s loss to Providence and Belleville’s shootout setback to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, sends Syracuse to the postseason for the eighth consecutive time, and the 10th time in 12 tries since beginning their affiliation with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Crunch are one of five teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the North; the top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.