Crunch clinch berth in postseason

The Syracuse Crunch clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Hershey Bears.

Syracuse will be making its seventh consecutive trip to the postseason and its ninth in 11 tries as the top development affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Crunch reached the Calder Cup Finals in both 2013 and 2017.

Five teams in the North Division will qualify for the playoffs. The top three finishers will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.