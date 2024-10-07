Crunch ink first-rounder Brown

The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Logan Brown to an American Hockey League contract.

Brown, who missed the 2023-24 season due to injury, attended training camp on a tryout with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He spent the previous two seasons with the St. Louis Blues organization.

A first-round choice (11th overall) by Ottawa in the 2016 NHL Draft, Brown has played 99 games in the NHL with the Senators and Blues, recording seven goals and 19 assists. He set NHL career highs in goals (four), points (11) and games (39) with St. Louis in 2021-22.

In 115 career AHL games with Belleville and Springfield, Brown has recorded 29 goals and 69 assists for 98 points.