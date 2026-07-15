Crunch, Lightning announce four-year affiliation extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch have announced a four-year affiliation extension that will allow Tampa Bay’s top prospects to continue to develop their talents in Syracuse through the 2029-30 season.

Since the start of the affiliation in 2012, 104 players have appeared with both the Crunch and the Lightning a group that includes Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. Jon Cooper, who won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s outstanding coach in 2025-26, was promoted to Tampa Bay from Syracuse in 2013.

Syracuse has made two trips to the Calder Cup Finals, while Tampa Bay won Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

During their 14 seasons partnered with the Lightning, the Crunch own a record of 520-331-81-58 and have only missed the Calder Cup Playoffs twice. The teams own the longest active streak of affiliates making their respective postseasons (8).