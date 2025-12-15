Crunch’s Pelletier named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch forward Jakob Pelletier has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 14, 2025.

Pelletier scored four goals – two of them shorthanded – and totaled five points and a plus-5 rating in three games for the Crunch last week.

On Wednesday evening, Pelletier notched a goal and an assist in Syracuse’s 3-2 loss at Utica. He came back on Friday with the shorthanded game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory over Lehigh Valley, and he scored twice – once on the power play and once on a shorthanded penalty shot – in the Crunch’s 7-2 win over Hartford on Saturday.

With multiple-point efforts in seven of his last nine outings, Pelletier has moved into a tie for the AHL scoring lead with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 23 games this season. The fifth-year pro from Québec City has registered 66 goals and 95 assists for 161 points in 162 career AHL games with Syracuse, Calgary and Stockton, earning selection to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2021-22. A first-round choice (26th overall) by Calgary in the 2019 NHL Draft, Pelletier has skated in 87 NHL contests with Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Calgary, recording 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points.