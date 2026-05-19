Crunch’s Pelletier named Fortune Tires AHL Player of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch forward Jakob Pelletier has been selected as the Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Year.

The Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Year award honors one standout player from the league for exceptional performance over the course of the 2025-26 season. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $2,500 to the player’s charity of choice highlighting the company’s commitment to both excellence and community impact. In addition, Fortune Tires, which delivers premium tires engineered for safety, durability and dependable performance across a wide range of vehicles, will donate a set of four tires to the player.

Pelletier was voted a First Team AHL All-Star and won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the leading point-getter in the AHL in 2025-26, finishing with career-best totals of 28 goals, 49 assists, 77 points and a plus-25 rating in 63 games for Syracuse. He tied for first in the league with five shorthanded goals, and his 31 power-play points were the most of any AHL forward. The fifth-year pro also finished the campaign with a 20-game scoring streak, the longest by an AHL skater in more than 17 years, and participated in his first AHL All-Star Classic in February.

Pelletier, who added five points in four Calder Cup Playoff games for the Crunch this spring, has totaled 79 goals and 128 assists for 207 points in 202 career regular-season games in the AHL with Syracuse, Calgary and Stockton. He was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2021-22.

A native of Québec City, Pelletier was originally a first-round choice by Calgary in the 2019 NHL Draft and appeared in five games with Tampa Bay this season after signing as a free agent with the Lightning on July 2, 2025. He has recorded 11 goals and 18 assists in 91 career NHL contests.