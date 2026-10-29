Crunch showing spark after uneven start

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

The Syracuse Crunch needed a get-well game badly.

A 1-3-0-0 start had taken them straight into a stretch of five games in eight nights that started Oct. 17. They moved to .500 with back-to-back wins that weekend only to run into more turbulence.

Facing three games in four nights, plus travel stretching from Quebec to Pennsylvania, they took a 5-1 thumping from the Laval Rocket last Wednesday at Place Bell. That building has been a difficult stop for the Crunch this month. After winning there 2-0 on opening night, they lost 6-1 the following afternoon. The Crunch also endured a 7-1 rout the following game at Rochester.

Back home last Friday to face the Amerks again, they went down 2-0 before managing to force overtime on Ethan Gauthier’s goal in the final 66 seconds of regulation. But the Amerks prevailed in overtime of the chippy match-up as the Crunch stepped back onto the bus for a trip to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

But last Saturday the Crunch delivered some payback of their own even after falling down a goal in the opening 30 seconds at PPL Center.

It wasn’t here-we-go-again for the Crunch. Instead they took over this time. Jansen Harkins, one of the new faces in Syracuse, put a stick on a long shot from another newcomer, defenseman Michael Callahan, just 5:21 later. From there the Crunch unloaded some of their early-season frustrations on the Phantoms. Jakob Pelletier blew the game open with his second-period hat trick as the Crunch unleashed six straight goals. The power play ended up going 2-for-8, the Crunch made it through a rough third period against the feisty Phantoms and headed back to Syracuse with a 7-2 victory.

The schedule eases up, too. They play just once between now and Nov. 6. And aside from a pair of day trips to visit the Utica Comets, the Crunch are home for the next month. It’s a chance to stock up on points before an eight-game road trip that closes out the calendar year for general manager and head coach Joël Bouchard’s team.

Syracuse’s returnees know well the value of points in any month of the season. The Crunch finished 41-24-3-4 last season, one point behind Laval for the North Division title. But this is also an opportunity to get some needed practice time, particularly for a group with new faces. Syracuse’s offseason changes included a completely new goaltending tandem with Olivier Rodrigue and Mads Søgaard replacing the duo of Brandon Halverson and Ryan Fanti. Conor Geekie, an AHL All-Star Classic pick last season, has fully graduated to the parent Tampa Bay Lightning. Callahan, Harkins and Calder Cup champion Clark Bishop are among the new faces.

That’s why last Saturday’s win – and the contributions to it – matter. Along with Pelletier’s handiwork, Gabriel Szturc served up a pair of goals while Nick Abruzzese and Gauthier each provided three assists. In all, 11 Syracuse players managed at least one point. Bouchard has Pelletier skating with rookie first-round pick Sam O’Reilly along with Abruzzese. That line heating up could take the Crunch far. Pelletier had one goal coming into Lehigh Valley after leading the AHL last season with 77 points (28 goals, 49 assists) in 63 games.

O’Reilly won the Memorial Cup last season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers, stacking up several honors in the process. An OHL and Canadian Hockey League First All-Star Team selection, he was also the OHL’s most outstanding player, and the most valuable player of the Memorial Cup tournament. Tampa Bay acquired him from the Edmonton Oilers in July 2025 for another top prospect, forward Isaac Howard. For someone like O’Reilly, coming to Syracuse means taking the same path that multiple players have taken on their way to regular roles with Tampa Bay or elsewhere in the NHL. The Lightning have long utilized a patient, deliberate approach to player development in Syracuse. Pelletier, a first-round pick himself, came to the organization last season and went through his own growth process. He’s there to create offense, help along a rookie, and get himself back to the NHL.

Perhaps as much as any team in the AHL, it’s a bunch with a lot to prove, and a roster featuring players at different intriguing career points. Harkins, 29, spent all last season with the Anaheim Ducks and has played more than 300 NHL games overall. Pelletier is still trying to crack one of the NHL’s top rosters. Rodrigue and Søgaard each are at new stops in their careers. So is Callahan, who had spent his first four full pro seasons in the Boston Bruins organization. Elliot Desnoyers, who hit 23 goals as a rookie with Lehigh Valley in 2022-23, came to Syracuse after three challenging seasons. At 22 years old, seventh-round pick Noah Steen is getting his first extended look in North American play. Can Dylan Duke build further after a combined 52 goals in his first two AHL seasons?

Going into a period with just one game in 13 days, as Bouchard’s team is right now, would have been difficult with a loss to the Phantoms. Saturday’s win means that the Crunch can go into this week of practice with a good feeling as they get ready to answer an abundance of individual and collective questions this season.