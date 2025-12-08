Crunch sign defenseman Tinordi

The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Jarred Tinordi to an American Hockey League contract.

Tinordi skated in 30 games with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers last season before injury, recording one goal and four assists.

A first-round pick by Montreal in the 2010 NHL Draft, Tinordi has played 205 games in the National Hockey League with Montreal, Arizona, Nashville, Boston, the New York Rangers and Chicago, registering four goals and 26 assists. He played a career-high 52 games with the Blackhawks in 2023-24.

Tinordi has collected 22 goals and 79 assists for 101 points in 459 career AHL games with Hamilton, St. John’s, Tucson, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Milwaukee, Hartford and Calgary. He served as team captain in Milwaukee during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.