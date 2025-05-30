Cull returning to Flames as assistant coach

The Calgary Flames have named Trent Cull as an assistant coach.

Cull, who had been head coach of the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, joined the Flames on an interim basis on Dec. 22, 2024, following Brad Larsen’s leave of absence from the club.

Cull led the Wranglers to a record of 20-9-1-0 in 2024-25, then returned to the AHL club for the Calder Cup Playoffs. He also guided the Wranglers to a postseason appearance in 2023-24.

Before joining the Flames organization, Cull spent six seasons with the Vancouver Canucks as their AHL head coach in Utica (2017-21) and Abbotsford (2021-22). He also served as an NHL assistant in 2022-23, and spent eight seasons over two stints as an assistant coach with the Syracuse Crunch (2006-10, 2013-17).