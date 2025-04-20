Cull returns to Wranglers

The Calgary Flames announced Sunday that Trent Cull has rejoined the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers as head coach.

Cull had been appointed an interim assistant coach of the Flames on Dec. 22 due to Flames assistant coach Brad Larsen’s indefinite leave of absence due to family reasons. Wranglers interim head coach Joe Cirella will resume his assistant coach duties.

“With the conclusion of the Flames season, Trent will return to his responsibilities behind the Wranglers bench,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “We are very appreciative to Trent for his willingness to make this unforeseen adjustment mid-season and thank him for his contributions to the Flames. The same can be said for Joe’s ability to step up and allow our organization to confidently make these moves without interruption.”

Wranglers assistant coach Brett Sutter continues in his role while interim assistant coach Martin Gelinas remains with the club for the remainder of the season.