Dell announces retirement

Goaltender Aaron Dell announced his retirement on Wednesday following 13 professional seasons.

Dell made his American Hockey League debut with the Abbotsford Heat in 2014 and went on to play 155 games in the AHL with the Heat, the Worcester Sharks, the San Jose Barracuda, the Binghamton Devils, the Rochester Americans and the Ontario Reign. He went 70-57-17 with a 2.71 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

The undrafted native of Airdrie, Alta., originally signed with the San Jose Sharks on Mar. 1, 2015, and appeared in 130 NHL games with the Sharks, Devils and Sabres, going 50-50-13 with a 2.92 GAA, a .905 save percentage and five shutouts.