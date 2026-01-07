Denmark, Germany add six AHL players to Olympic squads

Denmark and Germany revealed their rosters for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, including six current American Hockey League players.

The Danish team includes Belleville Senators goaltender Mads Søgaard, Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Oscar Fisker Mølgaard and Henderson Silver Knights forward Jonas Røndbjerg, while the German club includes Abbotsford Canucks forward Lukas Reichel, Bakersfield Condors forward Josh Samanski and Syracuse Crunch forward Wojciech Stachowiak.

Following announcements by Latvia and Czechia on Tuesday, there are now 11 current AHL players set to participate in next month’s Olympics.

Søgaard has made 15 appearances for Belleville this season, going 2-8-3 with a 3.49 goals-against average, an .887 save percentage and one shutout. He has gone 52-46-10 (2.94, .903) with three shutouts over parts of six seasons with the AHL Senators.

Fisker Mølgaard ranks fourth on the Firebirds with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 29 games this season. The 20-year-old forward was a second-round draft pick by Seattle in 2023.

Røndbjerg has tallied 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 30 games with the Silver Knights this season. Now in his sixth season with Henderson, he is the franchise’s all-time leader with 262 games played.

Reichel has recorded one goal in six games since joining Abbotsford just prior to the Christmas break. He earned a spot on the AHL Top Prospects Team in 2022-23.

Samanski is in his first season of play in North America and has recorded five goals and 20 assists in 32 contests with Bakersfield.

Stachowiak joined the Tampa Bay Lightning organization this season after five years with Ingolstadt in Germany, and has registered nine goals and eight assists in 32 games with Syracuse.