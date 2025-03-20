Despite ever-changing roster, Admirals continue to contend

by Jason Karnosky | AHL On The Beat

With player movement in both directions, life in the American Hockey League is never easy for coaches or management.

It is even more of a challenge for an AHL squad when their National Hockey League parent club struggles, deals with injuries, or has other roster concerns.

Throughout this season the Nashville Predators have called up a slew of prospects, and yet the Milwaukee Admirals keep on winning. While rarely having the same lineup two nights in a row, and having dressed more than 40 players through 60 games, the Admirals are battling for the top spot in the Central Division.

“There is always a lot of movement at this level but this year we’ve had even more than normal,” head coach Karl Taylor said. “Nashville’s had injuries, we’ve had injuries, and we’ve had a lot of called-up players get opportunities, which is great for them.

“As a coaching staff, we can’t really control that. Instead, we try to focus on the players we have here. We’ve really dug in as a staff and our new guys have played well for us.”

The list of players who have played in both Milwaukee and Nashville this season is staggering. Some players like Zach L’Heureux, Fedor Svechkov, Nick Blankenburg and Adam Wilsby earned full-time jobs with the Predators early in the season. Others like Ozzy Wiesblatt and Joakim Kemell made their NHL debuts this season. Then there is a large list of players that includes Kieffer Bellows, Jake Lucchini, Marc Del Gaizo, Spencer Stastney and Admirals captain Kevin Gravel who moved back and forth between Milwaukee and Nashville this season.

All that movement has required Predators brass to keep on their toes, working the phones to keep icing a competitive and developing roster in Milwaukee.

“We’ve had some challenges putting our roster together in Milwaukee this season,” Admirals general manager Scott Nichol said. “But those challenges also keep you on your toes.”

Taylor, who won the Louis A.R. Pieri Award in 2019-20 as the AHL’s outstanding coach, continues to impress with his juggling skills behind Milwaukee’s bench. Despite all the adjustments he’s had to make to his lineup card, the Admirals continue to win games. After a quick start where they won eight of their first nine contests, Milwaukee enjoyed a stretch from Jan. 18 until Feb. 13 where they lost just two games in regulation.

“I’m really proud of our team and what we are accomplishing, because it would be easy for us to make excuses,” said Taylor, who also guided Milwaukee to a franchise record 19-game winning streak last season. “There is a whole group of excuses sitting there, waiting to grab us. It says a lot about the leadership group we have here in Milwaukee. Guys like Kevin Gravel, Kyle Marino, Jake Lucchini and Cal O’Reilly have been driving it in the room.”

O’Reilly, the ageless veteran, has been a huge part of his team’s success and its leadership core this season. The oldest player in the AHL this season, the 38-year-old O’Reilly leads all Admirals with 41 points, including four goals and 11 points during an incredible five-game stretch from Jan. 18-24.

“Cal’s been playing like he’s found the Fountain of Youth,” Taylor said. “We’ve tried to put him in good positions to use his skill. He’s been really seeing the ice well and making some plays. There is no question that he is leading our team right now, and he’s playing outstanding for us.”

With the trade deadline having come and gone, and Nashville remaining a long shot to make the NHL postseason, the organization’s youth movement is likely to continue for the rest of the season.

Milwaukee will be relying on new additions paired alongside mainstays to remain in contention this year. Key Admirals who have been with the team for most of the 2024-25 campaign include Ryan Ufko, Jake Livingstone, Kevin Wall and Navrin Mutter.

“There are guys here playing for us that are in different stages in their careers,” Taylor said. “As a coaching staff, we are here for them. We want to maximize what every player does in their careers and assist every player in what they are trying to do.”

Ondrej Pavel and Ryder Rolston are two mid-season finds who have made an impact in Milwaukee. Mark Friedman is a more recent addition who came to the Admirals via the Vancouver organization. Anders Bjork, Chase De Leo, Jesse Ylonen and two-time AHL All-Star Grigori Denisenko have also come on board and are playing big minutes for the Admirals.

“The year has definitely been a challenge with all of the movement within the organization,” said Del Gaizo, who has played 30 games for Milwaukee and 31 more for Nashville this season. “Guys we added have been stepping up and playing in bigger roles for us.”

Del Gaizo may again be an option for Taylor later this season. For now, the 24-year-old is making the most of his latest NHL stint, scoring his first NHL goal on Mar. 1. Bellows, Stastney, Wilsby and Svechkov may also return from Nashville to provide a boost to Milwaukee for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“I truly believe there is a way to win every single night, no matter what your roster looks like,” Taylor said. “Sometimes the margins are tight. Sometimes you have to dress extra defensemen, or need to take advantage of your power plays, but I do believe there is always a way.”

The Central Division standings remain tight, with Milwaukee only one point behind first-place Texas entering the weekend. That means the Admirals can’t afford to waste any time feeling sorry for themselves.

“We’ve got some new guys again, so we are trying to get them up to speed, but we’re getting to the point in the season where results matter,” Taylor said. “Down the stretch every team is clawing to try to secure a playoff spot, so we are going to need all of our guys to contribute.”