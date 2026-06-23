Devils acquire defenseman Morin

The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Étienne Morin, two conditional first-round draft picks, and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Šimon Nemec and forward Maxim Tsyplakov.

Morin, 21, skated in 42 games as a rookie with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers in 2025-26, recording one goal and six assists.

A native of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., Morin was a second-round choice by the Flames in the 2023 NHL Draft. He played junior hockey with Moncton, winning a QMJHL championship in 2024-25.