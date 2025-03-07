Devils acquire Gruden, Penguins get Stillman

The New Jersey Devils have acquired forwards Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forwards Chase Stillman and Max Graham and a third-round draft pick in 2027.

Gruden, 24, has tallied seven goals and six assists in 42 games for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.

A fifth-year pro, Gruden has appeared in 250 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre and registered 52 goals and 57 assists for 109 points.

Gruden was a fourth-round pick by Ottawa in the 2018 NHL Draft and has collected one goal in 16 career NHL games, all with the Penguins.

Stillman, 21, has three goals and six assists in 46 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets this season. The second-year pro compiled 14 goals and 10 assists in 54 games as a rookie in 2023-24.

Stillman was a first-round choice (29th overall) by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.