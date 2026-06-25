Devils acquire Lombardi

The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Amadeus Lombardi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Lombardi completed his third pro season with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2025-26, registering 16 goals and 26 assists for a career-best 42 points in 47 regular-season games. He added three assists in seven games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

A fourth-round pick by Detroit in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lombardi has played 163 career AHL games, totaling 40 goals and 69 assists for 109 points.