Devils acquire Sprong

The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Daniel Sprong from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

This season, Sprong has played 19 games with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, posting 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. He also has two goals and three assists in 19 NHL games between Vancouver and Seattle.

In 128 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, San Diego, Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Sprong has recorded 55 goals and 68 assists for 123 points.

A second-round selection by Pittsburgh in the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong has played 363 games in the NHL with Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Washington, Seattle, Detroit and Vancouver, registering 87 goals and 77 assists for 164 points.