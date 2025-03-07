Devils, Bruins make deal

The New Jersey Devils have acquired center Marc McLaughlin from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Daniil Misyul.

McLaughlin, 25, is in his third pro season and has five goals and nine assists in 34 games for the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2024-25. He has also registered two goals in 12 games with Boston.

In 169 career contests in the AHL, McLaughlin has recorded 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points. The Boston College product also has six goals in 26 career NHL games with the Bruins.

Misyul, 24, has registered seven assists in 47 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets this season. He has also appeared in one NHL game with New Jersey, making his NHL debut on Oct. 22 vs. Tampa Bay.

A third-round pick by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft, Misyul tallied four goals and 10 assists in 44 games with Utica in 2023-24. Before that, he spent four seasons with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the KHL.