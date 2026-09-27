Devils claim Poirier off waivers from Stars

The New Jersey Devils have claimed goaltender Rémi Poirier off waivers from the Dallas Stars.

Poirier, 24, set career highs in appearances (52), wins (27) and save percentage (.912) for the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2025-26, going 27-19-6 with a 2.61 goals-against average and two shutouts.

In 137 games over four AHL seasons with Texas, Poirier has posted a record of 70-51-14 with a 2.76 GAA, a .908 save percentage and six shutouts. He has also gone 11-9 (2.42, .909) in 23 Calder Cup Playoff outings.

Poirier was chosen by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.