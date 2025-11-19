Didier back where it (somewhat) started

by Justin Vézina | AHL On The Beat

When the Laval Rocket signed Josiah Didier in mid-October, there was a sense of déjà vu.

And it wasn’t because the defenseman had worn the Rocket jersey before, but rather because this wasn’t his first time playing for a Canadiens affiliate. Far from it.

In 2011, Didier was selected in the fourth round (97th overall) of the NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He went on to play 100 games with their AHL affiliates, the Hamilton Bulldogs then the St. John’s IceCaps.

What followed were adventures across the AHL. He spent two seasons with the Charlotte Checkers, winning a Calder Cup along the way. Didier then became a pillar and captain with both the Providence Bruins and the Grand Rapids Griffins.

More than 14 years after being drafted, he’s back with the Canadiens organization. Recommended by Rocket assistant coach Daniel Jacob, who had kept a great impression of him, the 6-foot-3 defenseman arrived in Laval on October 13 on a professional tryout.

“I didn’t really have a deal, no training camp or anything. So I was at home, skating on my own, training and trying to stay in shape to hopefully get a call somewhere. I felt like I still had some miles left in the tank. Then I got the call here, and I was excited.”

With that, Didier became the fourth player to suit up for each of Montreal’s last three affiliates – the Rocket, IceCaps and Bulldogs. And his impact was felt right away. It took less than a month for his tryout to turn into a full AHL contract.

“I didn’t know him,” admitted head coach Pascal Vincent. “But I can tell you he’s an incredible individual. Whatever’s good for the team, that’s what he wants. He knows his role. He’s a big guy who’s great at breaking plays, solid five-on-five, blocks shots, and makes sure the goalie sees the puck. He’s very valuable defensively.”

Didier’s addition to Laval’s blue line — which ranks fifth in the AHL for goals against per game — has certainly helped. But that’s not the only thing Vincent notices.

“Didier brings so much more than what you see on the ice,” said Vincent. “He’s a guy who’s been around and is here to support (captain Lucas) Condotta and our veteran group. His attitude is outstanding, truly exemplary. He’s an exceptional human being. What he does in the room will have an impact on our young players on the ice at a level that’s hard to quantify.”

It’s a fitting description for a player who has earned his team’s AHL Man of the Year honors each of the last three seasons.

So it’s no surprise the Rocket has fallen for the steady defenseman with more than 500 games of experience in the AHL. And the feeling is clearly mutual.

“It’s been amazing being here,” said Didier, a native of Littleton, Colo., and graduate of the University of Denver. “The staff is top class, taking care of all the little details. We’ve got a great group of guys. It’s been fun, and the fans are incredible. The passion they have in this city for hockey and for the Rocket is amazing.”

The Rocket will look to lean on Didier’s leadership and play as they aim to finally reach the Calder Cup Finals after two trips to the conference finals in the last four years. And according to a player who already owns a championship ring, the ingredients are there.

“I think the group we have here is amazing,” Didier said. “We’re super close, a really tight-knit group, and that’s where it starts. You’ve got to be a family, and I think we’re going to have that. For us, it’s about staying consistent on the ice every single night and continuing to get better.”

Now it’s up to the Rocket to see if they can get over the hump.