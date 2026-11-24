SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Utica Comets defenseman Mikaël Diotte has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Cleveland on Nov. 22.

Diotte was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 70.10 for returning to the ice to rejoin an altercation after being removed by the on-ice officials. He will miss Utica’s games Wednesday (Nov. 25) vs. Hartford; Friday (Nov. 27) vs. Laval; Saturday (Nov. 28) at Springfield; Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 vs. Hamilton; and Dec. 5 at Springfield.