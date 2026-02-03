Bruins’ DiPietro named AHL Goaltender of the Month for January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Michael DiPietro of the Providence Bruins has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

DiPietro posted a record of 8-1-0 in nine starts during January, allowing just 12 goals on 228 shots for a 1.33 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.

DiPietro allowed one goal or fewer in six of his nine appearances, beginning with a 31-save effort in a 4-1 win at Hartford on Jan. 2. He stopped 16 shots in a 3-1 victory over Springfield on Jan. 4 and turned aside 28 shots while earning first-star honors in a 4-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Jan. 11. DiPietro earned his first shutout of the season with 21 saves against Cleveland on Jan. 17, and he collected his 100th career AHL victory with 25 stops in a 2-1 overtime decision vs. Belleville on Jan. 23.

DiPietro has a record of 18-5-0 in 25 appearances for Providence this season and leads the AHL in wins (tied), goals-against average (1.67) and save percentage (.940) following a 2024-25 season that saw him capture the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender. The seventh-year pro from Windsor, Ont., has played 170 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, going 102-47-13 with a 2.42 GAA, a .918 save percentage and 10 shutouts, and will be participating in his second consecutive AHL All-Star Classic next week.

Originally a third-round choice by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL Draft, DiPietro has made three career appearances in the NHL, all with the Canucks.