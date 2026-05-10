Division finals get underway Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs’ four Division Finals series.
The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.
All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 1 – Tue., May 12 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 2 – Thu., May 14 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sat., May 23 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N3-Cleveland Monsters vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
Game 1 – Thu., May 14 – Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 16 – Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 20 – Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 22 – Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 24 – Toronto at Cleveland, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C2-Chicago Wolves
Game 1 – Thu., May 14 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 16 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 23 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 1 – Wed., May 13 – Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 2 – Fri., May 15 – Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 17 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 8:05
*Game 4 – Wed., May 20 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Fri., May 22 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series were best-of-three; the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.
In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.