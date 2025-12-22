Griffins’ Dries named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Sheldon Dries has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 21, 2025.

Dries scored two goals, totaled six points and posted a plus-8 rating in three games last week as the Griffins continued the best start to a season by any team in the AHL’s 90-year history.

On Wednesday evening, Dries notched two assists as visiting Grand Rapids erased a two-goal deficit and defeated Iowa, 5-2. In Friday’s rematch with the Wild, Dries tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-2 Griffins victory. And on Sunday, Dries recorded his third consecutive two-point game, scoring one goal and setting up another as Grand Rapids shut out Cleveland, 5-0.

Dries has registered nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 22 games this season for Grand Rapids, which takes a 14-game winning streak and a 25-1-0-1 overall record into the Christmas break.

A native of Macomb, Mich., and a former captain at Western Michigan University, Dries is in his second season in the Detroit Red Wings organization and his ninth pro season overall, having totaled 147 goals and 119 assists for 266 points in 361 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, Abbotsford, Colorado and Texas. He also has 16 goals and 10 assists in 122 contests in the National Hockey League with Colorado and Vancouver.