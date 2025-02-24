Ducks acquire goaltender Husso

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations.

Husso will report to the Ducks’ AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

Husso has made 13 appearances with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season, going 8-4-0 with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts. He has also appeared in nine NHL games with Detroit.

Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Husso has played 141 games over parts of five seasons in the NHL with the Blues and Red Wings, compiling a record of 70-45-18 with a 3.05 GAA, a .901 save percentage and seven shutouts.

In the AHL, Husso has gone 59-58-16 with a 2.68 GAA, a .909 save percentage and 13 shutouts in 143 games with Chicago, San Antonio and Grand Rapids. He was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.