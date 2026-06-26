Ducks acquire Wahlberg

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired center Anton Wahlberg and a second-round selection (45th overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres for defenseman Olen Zellweger.

Wahlberg, 20, recorded 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 68 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2025-26, his second North American pro season. He also tallied three assists in three Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Wahlberg has skated in 140 career AHL games with Rochester, tallying 21 goals and 50 assists for 71 points.