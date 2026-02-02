Penguins’ Dumba named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Matt Dumba has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 1, 2026.

Dumba recorded a goal, five assists and a plus-4 rating in two games for the Penguins last week.

On Saturday evening, Dumba scored a memorable goal – one he dedicated to a young cancer patient and her family after meeting them on the bench pre-game – and added an assist in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s 4-1 victory over Syracuse. And on Sunday, Dumba earned first-star honors for the second game in a row, notching four assists to power the Penguins past Lehigh Valley, 6-2.

Since joining Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on loan from Pittsburgh on Dec. 13, Dumba has recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 17 games; he began the season tallying one goal and two assists in 11 NHL contests. A 12th-year pro and former first-round draft pick (seventh overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, Dumba has skated in 748 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Arizona and Minnesota, totaling 85 goals and 176 assists for 261 points. The native of Regina, Sask., made his professional debut with the Houston Aeros in 2013 and has skated in 40 career games in the AHL with Houston, Iowa and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.