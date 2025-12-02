Dynamic rookie duo igniting Phantoms

by Connor Lawrence | AHL On The Beat

Long after most players leave the ice for morning practice at PPL Center, Lehigh Valley Phantoms forwards Alex Bump and Denver Barkey are still out there – reworking details, fine-tuning their skills and quietly building one of the AHL’s most exciting young tandems.

As a wave of upcoming talent reshapes rosters across the hockey world, the two rookies have shown that the Philadelphia Flyers’ system is no exception this season. Among an impressive group of rising stars in Lehigh Valley, Bump and Barkey have emerged as centerpieces of what appears to be one of the most skilled cores the region has seen in years.

For the young and exciting dynamic duo, their first professional season hasn’t just been a transition to a new level, but rather a remarkably seamless launch.

“It’s been obviously a big adjustment, but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Barkey, reflecting on his early experience as a pro. “The older guys have been great to us, making it an easy transition and making hockey fun for us too. It’s been a good start to the year. I think we’ve got a lot to go as a group, and I think we can be a lot better and more consistent, but it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

Working through the adjustment, both have found rhythm and comfort in their games, something Bump credits to the team’s energetic core.

“It’s nice having a younger team,” said Bump. “It’s obviously easier to step into [the league] with younger guys. We’re gelling really good right now.”

And the results have piled up quickly on the scoresheet.

Entering December, Barkey is tied for the team lead with seven goals while Bump is second with 16 points – a testament to how effectively they’re turning their offensive abilities into immediate impact at the professional level.

While the opportunities weren’t coming as quickly as he expected in the first few weeks, Bump cites a sit-down with head coach John Snowden for allowing him to reset his game for the better. In identifying the small details that were temporarily holding him back, he received clarity on channeling his strengths and simplifying his approach, resulting in renewed sense of confidence and consistent production.

“He’s a big frame, he skates well, he’s got incredibly good hands,” said Snowden regarding Bump’s strong skillset. “When he has the puck, the one thing that you can undoubtedly not deny is that he will attack the interior of the rink. He’s never afraid to go there when he gets the puck.”

Together, the pair’s arrival to the AHL is hardly surprising given the foundation they each built previously during their decorated careers at the college and junior levels.

Bump’s reputation as a pure scorer was sharpened during his dominant stretch at Western Michigan University, where he helped the Broncos reach the pinnacle of NCAA glory as national champions for the first time in school history last year as a sophomore. He capped off the season by earning All-NCHC First Team honors and being named NCHC Forward of the Year before joining Lehigh Valley at the end of the season.

Barkey’s playmaking and elite hockey instincts were trademarks of his standout junior career with the OHL’s London Knights, leading the team to back-to-back league championships and the Memorial Cup title during his final year of eligibility in 2024-25.

Through the first two months of his rookie campaign with Lehigh Valley, Barkey’s consistency and reliability have made a strong impression behind the bench.

“He’s been excellent,” said Snowden of Barkey’s performance and attitude thus far. “He’s a mature kid. He’s way mature beyond his years. His off-ice and on-ice [habits] and his play – he’s a mature player.”

Fueled by rapid progression and growth, the young wingers are continuing to carve out their place among the league’s best. Both have spent the majority of the opening months anchored to the Phantoms’ top line, where their styles and strengths have formed a blisteringly effective trio alongside veteran center Lane Pederson.

“I’m playing with two pretty good players who know how to make plays and are creative in the offensive zone, and I think that’s what helps me,” said Bump. “I’m good in the O-zone, and if I have guys that can make plays to me, I think we’re going to be pretty good.”

“We’ve been building chemistry,” added Barkey. “We’ve been on a line for a good amount of games, so we’re starting to get the feel for each other and know where each other are on the ice. It’s been good to start to build that chemistry and find each other and puck some pucks in the back of the net, but I still think that we have a whole other level.”

Pederson, the experienced veteran in the middle of them, has acted as a compass and mentor. Between drills, he often sits them down together, pointing out areas for improvement – adding experience to their youthful explosiveness.

“I think that all three of our games are pretty different and we blend nicely together,” said Bump. “Barks is obviously a smaller guy; he’s really good at making those small plays in tight. I’m a shooter – I try to use my IQ and shot wherever I can. And Pedey is just an all-around good player. He makes us better, and I think we all kind of just build off of each other.”

With their chemistry and confidence growing each time they take the ice, Bump and Barkey are proving that the future in Lehigh Valley isn’t just bright – it has already arrived.