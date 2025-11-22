Eagles, Bears make trade

The Colorado Eagles have acquired forward Luke Toporowski from the Hershey Bears in exchange for defenseman Garrett Pyke.

Toporowksi, 24, has registered one assist in five games with Hershey this season. The fourth-year pro has appeared in 171 career AHL games with Hershey, Iowa and Providence, totaling 40 goals and 46 assists for 86 points.

Pyke, 26, has three goals and four assists in 13 games with Utah (ECHL) this season. He played 29 AHL games with Colorado as a rookie in 2024-25, tallying two assists.