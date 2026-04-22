Eagles blank Gulls in Game 1

The Colorado Eagles opened their Pacific Division first-round series with a 3-0 win over San Diego on Wednesday night.

The Eagles, who finished second in the Pacific during the regular season, host Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Friday.

T.J. Tynan, Tristen Nielsen and Taylor Makar provided the scoring for Colorado and Trent Miner made 18 saves for his first Calder Cup Playoff shutout. Nielsen, who recorded nine points in 24 games during Abbotsford’s Calder Cup postseason last year, also notched an assist in Game 1.

Damian Clara stopped 25 of 27 shots in net for the Gulls.

(Colorado leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – COLORADO 3, San Diego 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – San Diego at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 26 – San Diego at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern