Eagles clinch spot in postseason

The Colorado Eagles officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday, with a 2-1 win at Calgary combined with San Diego’s 5-3 loss in Abbotsford later in the evening.

Mathematically, the Eagles’ magic number remains 1, but it will be reduced to zero regardless of the outcome of Wednesday’s game between San Diego and Tucson.

Colorado has qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs in each of their six tries since joining the AHL in 2018. The Eagles will be one of seven teams from the Pacific to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.