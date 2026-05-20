Eagles earn first trip to Western Conference Finals

The Colorado Eagles have advanced to the AHL’s Western Conference Finals for the first time following a 3-2 win over Coachella Valley at Blue Arena on Wednesday night.

The Eagles eliminated the Firebirds three games to one, and will face either Grand Rapids or Chicago for the right to play for the Calder Cup.

Bryan Yoon, Tristen Nielsen and Gavin Brindley scored in a span of 5:08 midway through the second period as the Eagles turned a two-goal deficit into a lead they would not relinquish.

Trent Miner (8-2) finished the night with 23 saves as Colorado improved to 6-0 on home ice this postseason.

Jagger Firkus and Ville Ottavainen scored for the Firebirds, who got 23 saves from Nikke Kokko (6-6).

(Colorado wins series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 13 – Colorado 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Colorado 0

Game 3 – Sun., May 17 – COLORADO 4, Coachella Valley 1

Game 4 – Wed., May 20 – COLORADO 3, Coachella Valley 2