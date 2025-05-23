Eagles even series, force Game 5 with Canucks

Colorado rebounded from Wednesday’s overtime loss with a 3-1 victory over Abbotsford in Game 4 of the Pacific Division Finals at Blue Arena on Friday evening, tying the best-of-five series at two games apiece.
The decisive Game 5 will be played Monday afternoon in Loveland (5 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey).
Jean-Luc Foudy, the fifth-year Eagles forward, scored his first goal of the postseason 3:36 into the game and Colorado never relinquished the lead.
Jayson Megna and Tye Felhaber scored in the second period to up the margin to 3-0. Felhaber’s goal came on the power play, the first goal allowed by the Canucks after 30 successful kills to start this postseason.
Trent Miner (5-3) finished with 22 saves to pick up the win in net.
Nate Smith notched Abbotsford’s lone goal with 5:56 remaining and the teams skating four-on-four.
Artūrs Šilovs (7-3) stopped 26 shots for the Canucks.
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Colorado 0
Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado 5, ABBOTSFORD 3
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford 3, COLORADO 2 (OT)
Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – COLORADO 3, Abbotsford 1
Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern