Eagles even series, force Game 5 with Canucks

Colorado rebounded from Wednesday’s overtime loss with a 3-1 victory over Abbotsford in Game 4 of the Pacific Division Finals at Blue Arena on Friday evening, tying the best-of-five series at two games apiece.

The decisive Game 5 will be played Monday afternoon in Loveland (5 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey).

Jean-Luc Foudy, the fifth-year Eagles forward, scored his first goal of the postseason 3:36 into the game and Colorado never relinquished the lead.

Jayson Megna and Tye Felhaber scored in the second period to up the margin to 3-0. Felhaber’s goal came on the power play, the first goal allowed by the Canucks after 30 successful kills to start this postseason.

Trent Miner (5-3) finished with 22 saves to pick up the win in net.

Nate Smith notched Abbotsford’s lone goal with 5:56 remaining and the teams skating four-on-four.

Artūrs Šilovs (7-3) stopped 26 shots for the Canucks.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Colorado 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado 5, ABBOTSFORD 3

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford 3, COLORADO 2 (OT)

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – COLORADO 3, Abbotsford 1

Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern