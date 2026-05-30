Eagles even series with late third-period push

The Colorado Eagles scored twice in 52 seconds late in the third period and secured a 5-2 win over the Chicago Wolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday evening in Loveland, Colo.

The best-of-seven series is tied at a game apiece as the teams head to Chicago for the next three contests, beginning with Game 3 on Tuesday (8 ET, ).

With the Wolves nursing a 2-1 lead, Colorado tied the score at 2-2 with exactly five minutes left in regulation when Sean Behrens dug a puck free out of the corner and T.J. Tynan centered a pass to defenseman Jacob MacDonald, whose one-timer from between the hash marks beat Cayden Primeau.

A high-sticking penalty against Nikita Pavlychev off the ensuing faceoff gave the Eagles a power play, and T.J. Hughes shoveled home a loose puck with 4:08 to play to give Colorado the lead at 3-2.

The Wolves pulled Primeau but Jason Polin and Ivan Ivan each found the empty net to finish the scoring. Chicago did not record a shot on goal in the third period until Ronan Seeley’s try was stopped by Trent Miner with 52.5 seconds left.

Tynan finished the night with three assists, Tristen Nielsen tallied a goal and an assist and Miner (9-3) made 13 saves for the Eagles.

Joel Nyström and Ivan Ryabkin scored for the Wolves, and Primeau (7-4) stopped 25 shots.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – COLORADO 5, Chicago 2

Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern