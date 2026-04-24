Eagles ground Gulls, advance to division semis

The Colorado Eagles made quick work of the San Diego Gulls, advancing to the Pacific Division semifinals with a 6-1 win in Game 2 of their best-of-three first-round series on Friday night.

The Eagles, the #2 seed in the Pacific, won the opener on Wednesday by a 3-0 score. They lost only once in regulation in 10 meetings with San Diego this season, outscoring the Gulls 41-19.

Jayson Megna recorded two points in Game 2; his goal with 8:09 left in the first period put Colorado in front for good. Ivan Ivan added an empty-net goal to go along with an assist.

Ronnie Attard, Alex Gagne, Matt DiMarsico and Sean Behrens also scored for the Eagles, and Trent Miner made 26 saves. Gavin Brindley tallied two assists on the night.

Sasha Pastujov scored the only goal for the Gulls, who have not won a playoff series since reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

(Colorado wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – COLORADO 3, San Diego 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – COLORADO 6, San Diego 1