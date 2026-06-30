Eagles’ Letestu heads to Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Mark Letestu as an assistant coach.

Letestu spent the 2025-26 season as head coach of the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, guiding the team to a record of 41-20-6-5 and a second-place finish in the Pacific Division before advancing all the way to Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. He also coached the Pacific squad in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 41-year-old Letestu previously served as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Monsters for four seasons, during which time the club won a North Division title in 2023-24 and reached the conference finals that spring.

Letestu had a 13-year professional playing career that included 567 games in the National Hockey League skating for Pittsburgh, Columbus, Edmonton and Winnipeg. Signed by the Penguins out of Western Michigan University, Letestu made his pro debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2007 and played 255 AHL games with the Penguins and Monsters, totaling 72 goals and 112 assists for 184 points.