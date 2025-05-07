Eagles moving on after rallying past Barracuda

Tye Felhaber scored the go-ahead goal with 6:28 remaining in regulation and the Colorado Eagles dispatched the San Jose Barracuda with a 3-1 victory in Game 4 at Blue Arena on Wednesday night.

After winning the series, three games to one, the Eagles advance to play either Abbotsford or Coachella Valley in the Pacific Division Finals.

Coming off an emotional overtime contest less than 24 hours earlier, the teams played scoreless hockey in Game 4 until Ivan Chernyshov redirected a pass from Lucas Carlsson to give the Barracuda a 1-0 lead at 4:09 of the third period. For the 19-year-old Chernyshov, a second-round pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, it was his first career AHL goal and came in his postseason debut.

San Jose was playing with a lead for the first time in the series, but it only lasted 77 seconds before Chase Bradley banked in a shot from a sharp angle at 5:26 to tie the game at 1-1. Felhaber’s power-play goal, his third goal of the series, put the Eagles in front, and Jason Polin capped the series with an empty-netter at 19:04.

Trent Miner (3-1) made 34 stops for the Eagles, finishing the series with a .939 save percentage.

Yaroslav Askarov (3-2) came back after leaving Tuesday’s Game 3 in overtime and made 29 saves. He completed his postseason with a 1.68 GAA and a .935 save percentage in six starts.

(Colorado wins series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado 6, SAN JOSE 3

Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – SAN JOSE 2, Colorado 1 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – COLORADO 3, San Jose 2 (OT)

Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – COLORADO 3, San Jose 1