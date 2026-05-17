Eagles prey on Firebirds, take 2-1 series lead

Chase Bradley recorded two goals and an assist as Colorado defeated Coachella Valley, 4-1, to take a 2-1 series lead in the Pacific Division finals on Sunday night at Blue Arena.

The Eagles will look to wrap up the best-of-five series with another win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Colorado swarmed the Firebirds all night, forechecking and creating turnovers that led to each of their four goals.

First, Tye Felhaber forced a turnover in the Eagles’ offensive zone and Ivan Ivan quickly found Bradley alone in front for a redirection over the glove of Nikke Kokko. That tied the game at 1-1 with 11:17 left in the second period.

The line struck again 33 seconds into the third period as they created another turnover behind the Firebirds net and cycled the puck down low before Ivan found Bradley, who again chipped it past Kokko for a 2-1 Colorado lead.

At 4:28, Alex Barré-Boulet pressured and knocked down a clearing attempt at the half wall. He fed Gavin Brindley alone in front, and Brindley backhanded a shot home to make it 3-1.

Less than three minutes later, as a Firebirds power play was expiring, Bradley stole the puck at the Eagles’ blue line and passed it ahead to Brindley as he stepped out of the penalty box. Brindley sent it to T.J. Hughes, who scored his second goal of the series and third of the postseason.

Trent Miner (7-2) finished with 24 saves for Colorado, allowing only a Lleyton Roed shorthanded goal 14:46 into the game.

Kokko (6-5) stopped 32 shots for Coachella Valley.

(Colorado leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 13 – Colorado 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Colorado 0

Game 3 – Sun., May 17 – COLORADO 4, Coachella Valley 1

Game 4 – Wed., May 20 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Fri., May 22 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern