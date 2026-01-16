Eagles promote Weiss to assistant coach

The Colorado Avalanche have promoted Kim Weiss to assistant coach of the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

She joins Tim Branham and Derek Army as assistants to head coach Mark Letestu.

Weiss becomes the second female full-time assistant coach in AHL history after Jessica Campbell, who served in that capacity with the Coachella Valley Firebirds from 2022 to 2024 before being promoted to the Seattle Kraken.

Weiss, 36, joined the Eagles as video coach on Aug. 7, 2024.

“Kim has done a great job since joining the Eagles coaching staff, and this is a well-earned promotion,” said Avalanche assistant general manager and Eagles GM Kevin McDonald. “We’re excited to see her continued contributions to the team’s success in the future.”

A native of Potomac, Md., Weiss was a guest coach for the Avalanche in 2023-24 and worked each of the last four Avalanche development camps in various capacities. She also served as an assistant coach for Trinity College’s men’s hockey program in 2023-24, and has coached with the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears and AAA Washington Pride programs.

Weiss played collegiately at Trinity College, where she was team captain as a junior and senior and earned conference player of the year honors in 2010-11. She is a member of the NHL Coaches Association’s Female Coaches Development Program.