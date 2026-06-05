Eagles roll a lucky seven to take 3-2 series lead

The Colorado Eagles scored three goals in a span of less than three minutes early in the second period and went on to defeat Chicago, 7-3, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Allstate Arena on Friday.

The Eagles head home with a 3-2 series lead and two cracks at securing their first Calder Cup Finals appearance. Game 6 is Sunday evening in Loveland (8:05 ET, ).

Colorado trailed 2-0 in the first period before Tristen Nielsen scored twice – his league-leading ninth and 10th goals of the postseason. And after Bradly Nadeau put the Wolves back ahead, the Eagles got goals 2:58 apart from Matt DiMarsico, Taylor Makar (shorthanded) and Chase Bradley to take the lead for good.

T.J. Tynan and T.J. Hughes each recorded two assists and Trent Miner (11-4) made 26 saves as the Eagles earned their fifth come-from-behind victory of the playoffs.

Skyler Brind’Amour and Justin Robidas had the other goals for Chicago. Cayden Primeau (8-6) finished the night with 20 stops on 26 shots.

The seven goals matched the most ever allowed by the Wolves in a Calder Cup Playoff game.

(Colorado leads series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – COLORADO 5, Chicago 2

Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado 3, CHICAGO 2

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – CHICAGO 2, Colorado 1

Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado 7, CHICAGO 3

Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern