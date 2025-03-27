Eagles secure their spot in postseason

The Colorado Eagles clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win at Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

Colorado has qualified for the postseason in all five of their seasons in which the Calder Cup Playoffs have been contested. They currently sit atop the Pacific in search of their first division title.

The Eagles are the first team to clinch a playoff spot out of the Pacific Division, which will see seven teams make the postseason. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place teams will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.