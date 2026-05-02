Eagles shut down Silver Knights in Game 1

The Colorado Eagles shut down the high-powered Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night, taking Game 1 of the teams’ Pacific Division semifinal series by a 1-0 score at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson.

The Silver Knights had been averaging 4.52 goals per game over their last 29 contests, but they were held to just 18 shots on goal – five in the third period while pressing for the tie.

Alex Barré-Boulet scored the game’s only goal on a power play with 2:20 to play in the first period, and Trent Miner stopped all 18 shots he faced for his second shutout already this postseason. Miner (3-0, 0.33, .984) has allowed one goal on 63 shots in his three playoff starts.

Carl Lindbom made 32 saves for Henderson but lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 18 at Colorado, ending a 20-0-2 streak.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Monday in Henderson.

(Colorado leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Fri., May 1 – Colorado 1, HENDERSON 0

Game 2 – Mon., May 4 – Colorado at Henderson, 10:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – Henderson at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 4 – Sat., May 9 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 10 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern