Eagles sign Megna to extension for 2026-27

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Jayson Megna to a one-year contract extension for the 2026-27 season.

The Eagles team captain currently leads Colorado with a career-high 26 goals, while his 51 points rank second on the roster. This season also saw Megna selected as the Western Conference captain for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, where he earned MVP honors at the All-Star Challenge.

Megna has skated in 615 career AHL games with Colorado, Providence, Hershey, Utica, Hartford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording 185 goals and 224 assists for 409 points. He also has a cumulative plus/minus rating of plus-96, including a plus-23 mark this season.

Megna has added 21 goals and 20 assists in 64 Calder Cup Playoff games.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Megna has registered 12 goals and 21 assists in 204 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, Vancouver, Colorado, Anaheim and Boston.