Miner tosses another shutout as Eagles take Game 3

Trent Miner registered his third shutout of the postseason on Wednesday night, backstopping Colorado to a 4-0 win over Henderson in Game 3 of their Pacific Division semifinal series at Blue Arena in Loveland.

Now up two games to one in the best-of-five series, the Eagles will look to eliminate the Silver Knights with another win in Game 4 on Saturday.

Miner (4-1) made 20 saves and now has a 0.94 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage to go with his three shutouts. He is the first AHL goaltender since Rochester’s Mika Noronen in 2000 to begin a postseason with three shutouts in five starts.

Tristen Nielsen scored twice, Alex Gagne and Tye Felhaber each added a goal and Alex Barré-Boulet notched three assists to lead the Colorado offense.

Henderson, which led the AHL in scoring during the regular season, has been held to four goals and 80 shots in 10-plus periods in the series.

Carl Lindbom (3-2) turned aside 23 of 26 shots for the Silver Knights in Game 3.

(Colorado leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 1 – Colorado 1, HENDERSON 0

Game 2 – Mon., May 4 – HENDERSON 4, Colorado 3 (2OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – COLORADO 4, Henderson 0

Game 4 – Sat., May 9 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 10 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern