Eagles solve Šilovs, square series

Colorado knotted up the Pacific Division Finals with a 5-3 win at Abbotsford in Game 2 on Sunday evening.

The best-of-five series is tied at one game each. The Eagles host Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Jake Wise scored 1:57 into the game to break the ice against Canucks goaltender Artūrs Šilovs, who came into the night having posted two consecutive shutouts. Šilovs (6-2) would allow four goals on 20 shots in the game.

Wyatt Aamodt and Chris Wagner broke a 1-1 tie with goals late in the second period. Ivan Ivan made it 4-1 early in the third and Jayson Megna put the game away with an empty-netter late.

Trent Miner (4-2) made 27 saves for the Eagles, who won for the first time in six tries at Abbotsford Centre this season.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Chase Wouters and Linus Karlsson scored the Canucks.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Colorado 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado 5, ABBOTSFORD 3

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern