Eagles take flight into division finals

The Colorado Eagles wrapped up their division semifinal on Saturday evening with a 6-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights, winning the series three games to one.

The Eagles are heading to the Pacific Division finals for the third time in five years, where they will face the winner of the series between Ontario and Coachella Valley.

After each team scored twice in the first period, Chase Bradley netted his first goal of the postseason 6:36 into the second to give Colorado the lead for good. The Eagles would outshoot the Silver Knights 15-2 in the middle frame.

Colorado extended its lead when Alex Barré-Boulet scored on a power play 4:20 into the third period, and Keaton Middleton and Tristen Nielsen tacked on empty-netters to seal the game and the series.

Nielsen registered his second consecutive two-goal game, Gavin Brindley scored his first pro playoff goal, and Trent Miner (5-1) finished with 18 saves as Colorado’s defense held the Silver Knights to just nine shots on goal over the final 40 minutes.

Jackson Hallum and Ben Hemmerling scored for Henderson, while Carl Lindbom stopped 32 of 36 shots.

(Colorado wins series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 1 – Colorado 1, HENDERSON 0

Game 2 – Mon., May 4 – HENDERSON 4, Colorado 3 (2OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – COLORADO 4, Henderson 0

Game 4 – Sat., May 9 – COLORADO 6, Henderson 2