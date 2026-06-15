Eagles’ Weiss heading to PWHL Las Vegas

Colorado Eagles assistant coach Kim Weiss has accepted the position as head coach of the PWHL’s new expansion team in Las Vegas.

Weiss has spent the past two seasons with the Eagles and is just the second woman in AHL history to serve as an assistant coach in a full-time role.

“It’s an honor to become a head coach at the highest level of the women’s game and I couldn’t be more excited to join PWHL Las Vegas,” said Weiss. “Much of what I’ve experienced over the last few years wasn’t something I dreamed about growing up because those opportunities simply didn’t exist. I’m incredibly grateful for the people and organizations that have helped me along the way, especially the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles.”

Weiss joined the Eagles as video coach in 2024 and was elevated to assistant coach on Jan. 16, 2026. She was a guest coach for the Avalanche in 2023-24 and worked each of the last four Avalanche development camps in various capacities. She also served as an assistant coach for Trinity College’s men’s hockey program in 2023-24, and has coached with the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears and AAA Washington Pride programs.

Weiss played collegiately at Trinity College, where she was team captain as a junior and senior and earned conference player of the year honors in 2010-11. She is a member of the NHL Coaches Association’s Female Coaches Development Program.